FCC Call Center Down to 46-Second Wait

A spot check of the FCC’s DTV help line, 800-CALL-FCC, Sunday produced consistent response times of under one minute, with 46 seconds being the best time from the beginning of the call to the time a live operator came on and asked how they could help. (Click here for complete DTV transition coverage.)FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell, who made the call center operations a particular focus of his attention after running into long wait times back in January, had said Saturday he expected the wait times to be reduced from the average four-and-a-half-minutes during peak times Friday, the day full-power analog bit the dust except for the 121 nightlight stations.

The FCC said Saturday that the transition is going without major disruptions, though not without a hitch or two