FBI Releases Photos, Surveillance Video of Two Suspects in Boston Marathon Bombing

The FBI on Thursday identified two suspects in Monday’s bombing during the Boston Marathon and released surveillance video and photos and is asking the media and the public for help in identifying them.

The FBI’s tip line is 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), prompt #3.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M80DXI932OE[/embed]

NBC, CBS, ABC and Telemundo all cut into their regular programming to carry the FBI’s press conference.