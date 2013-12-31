Fates Roundup, Dec. 31, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

(CBS News' John Miller pictured left.)

Jim Ocon has left Gray Television Group for KDFW in Dallas, he confirmed on Dec. 31. Ocon will join the Fox affiliate in February as VP of engineering. At Gray, he served as VP of technology, joining the station group in 2008. He was awarded a Technology Leadership award by Broadcasting & Cable in 2011.

Victoria Salhus stepped down from her post as senior VP, deputy general counsel and secretary of Cablevision Systems, according to a Securities and Exchange filing made by the cable company on Dec. 30. David Ellen, executive VP and general counsel, will assume the role of secretary on Dec. 31.

Ralph Oakley has joined the NAB TV board, replacing retiring Scott Blumenthal. Oakley currently serves as president of Quincy Newspapers and is already on the NAB PAC board of trustees. Blumenthal is the executive VP of LIN Media.

Tim Tebow has been tapped to join the SEC Network as an analyst on the sports net's traveling pregame show SEC Nation. Tebow, a former Florida quarterback who made headlines on and off the field for his religious views, will also contribute to ESPN platforms. The SEC Network will launch in August with Tebow debuting on Aug. 28, 2014.

Gus Johnson and Bill Raftery will call two Big East intraconference basketball games Fox Sports 1's New Year's Eve marathon, the sports net announced on Dec. 30. After emceeing matchups between St. John's and Xavier as well as Villanova and Butler, the duo will board the Big East bus to Indianapolis. Tiffany Greene and LaChina Robinson will call the Seton Hall at Providence game, while Dick Stockton and Bob Wenzel will take the mics for DePaul at Georgetown. The opening day marathon will be concluded with Justin Kutcher and Donny Marshall emceeing Marquette at Creighton.

Bryant Gumbel and Jane Pauley returned to Today on Dec. 30, coanchoring the program with Matt Lauer. Gumbel anchored Today for 15 years before leaving in 1997. Pauley stepped down from the show in 1989 after 13 years.

John Miller is stepping down from his role as a senior correspondent at CBS News to return to the New York Police Department, it was reported on Dec. 27. Miller, who recently worked on a controversial 60 Minutes piece about the National Security Agency, will work in the NYPD's counterterrorism division.

Alabama's head coach Nick Saban will participate in ESPN's pregame coverage for the BCS Championship matchup on Jan. 6, it was announced on Dec. 27. Saban's Crimson Tide was defeated by Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30, halting the team's chance to reach the title game for a third straight year. The coach will join College GameDay host Chris Fowler as well as analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and David Pollack. Alabama is set to play Oklahoma on Jan. 2 in the Sugar Bowl.