Fates Roundup, Dec. 24, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

(Pictured left: Abbe Raven, chairman of A+E Networks)

Twitter Chairman Jack Dorsey has been elected to the board of the Walt Disney Co., it was announced on Dec. 23. Dorsey, who cofounded Twitter in 2009, also serves as CEO of Square. The Mouse House also stated that director Judith Estrin will not run for reelection at the board’s annual meeting in March as directors cannot serve for more than 15 years.

Hearst Television has elevated on Dec. 20 Michael Rosellini to VP of digital operations and Jonathan D. Sumber to VP of digital sales. Rosellini previously served as director of product development while Sumber worked as director of digital sales. They will continue to report to Roger Keating, senior VP of digital at Hearst Television Inc.

The National VOA Museum of Broadcasting announced on Dec. 19 that six members of its board of directors have renewed their terms. They are: Ken Rieser, Patti Alderson, Jay Adrick, Susan Redman-Rengstorf, David Snyder and Greg Stevens. Each will serve an additional three years under the terms of the renewal.

Demi Lovato will not return as a judge onThe X Factor, Lovato and Simon Cowell confirmed on Dec. 19. Lovato served as a mentor on the show for seasons two and three. The struggling series has not yet been renewed for a fourth season by Fox.

Matt Hernandez was upped to VP of on-air promotion design at CBS, the company announced on Dec. 18. Hernandez joined CBS in 2001 and has served as creative lead designer since 2010. In his new position, he will supervise the design and animation across the network’s branding, image campaigns and primetime and daytime promos.

Peter Veto was promoted to executive VP of SJL Broadcasting’s western division and appointed general manager of WTVG Toledo. Veto will assume his new duties immediately while continuing to served as GM at WJRT Flint. He succeeds John Christianson as GM of WTVG. Christianson left for Lilly Broadcasting, where he was named executive VP of the company’s eastern division and GM of its One Caribbean Television.

Five stations won 2014 duPont-Columbia Awards, it was announced on Dec. 18. The stations are: KMGH Denver, KSHB Kansas City, WBZ Boston, WFAA Dallas and WVUE New Orleans. The awards are given by Columbia University’s journalism school, and will be handed out at a ceremony on Jan. 21. CBS News, NBC News and ESPN also won awards for their reporting.

A+E Networks Chairman Abbe Raven was appointed to the executive committee of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the IATAS announced on Dec. 18. Raven, who has served as a director on the Academy’s board since 2005, will start her new role in January. The executive committee includes: Chairman Fred Cohen; Secretary Simon Sutton, president of HBO International & Content Distribution; Treasurer Blair Westlake, corporate VP, media & entertainment group at Microsoft Corporation; Larry Gershman, vice-chairman & chairman Emmy Committee, CEO of World International Network; Rainer Siek, Nominating Committee Chairman, president of M.T.NY; Kevin Beggs, co-chairman of the Special Awards Committee, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group; Ralph Baruch; and Adriana Cisneros, CEO and vice chairman of the Cisneros Group and IATAS executive director.

Starz announced on Dec. 18 a number of promotions within its finance group. Bill Bergmann has been upped to senior VP of finance and planning; Janet Dickinson will serve as senior VP of finance and accounting, controller; and Joe Zamora has been elevated to VP of finance.

Magnus Kastner has been tapped as executive VP and managing director of Viacom International Media Networks Northern European division, it was announced on Dec. 18. Kastner, who previously served as president of Rotana Media Services, will head all of VIMN’s assets across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland. He will report to Viacom’s President and CEO Bob Bakish.

Ryan Smith will join ABC News as a correspondent based in New York as well as provide legal analysis on ESPN. Smith comes to ABC from HLN, where he served as anchor of Evening Express and cohost of HLN After Dark.