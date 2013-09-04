Fates Round Up, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

John Orlando will replace retiring Marty Franks CBS Network’s seat on the National Association of Broadcasters board of directors, the company announced on Sept. 3. Orlando, who is senior VP, Washington, at CBS, has previously worked with NAB as executive VP of government relations. Franks will retire from his position as executive VP, planning policy and government affairs at CBS at the end of this month.

Nancy Daniels was promoted on Sept. 3 to general manager at TLC, taking over for Amy Winter, who announced she was stepping down last month. Daniels, who joined Discovery Studios in 2007, recently has served as executive VP of production and development for Discovery Channel and GM of Discovery Fit & Health. Winter stepped down from her role after plans to relocated her family to Discovery Communications’ Maryland headquarters fell through.

ITV Studios CEO Paul Buccieri will serve as president and CEO of the recently created ITV Studios US Group, the company announced on Sept. 3. The group includes new acquisitions Gurney Productions, High Noon Entertainment, Thinkfactory Media and the company’s production arm, ITV Studios America. While in his new role, Buccieri will continue to work as managing director of ITV Studios International. Julie Meldal-Johnson and Ivan Garel-Jones were both upped to executive VP of operations and executive VP of business affairs, respectively. Oliver De La Hoz will join ITV as executive VP of finance.

Jim Sciutto has been tapped as chief national security correspondent at CNN, the network announced on Sept. 3. Sciutto, who previously worked for ABC as a senior foreign correspondent, joins CNN from the State Department where he worked as chief of staff and senior advisor to U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke.

Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, has re-signed with NBCU, a source confirmed on Sept. 3. Staab had served as president and general manager of KGO in San Francisco before joining the NBC group. She took the helm at the 10-station group in 2011 and transformed NBC Local Media into NBC Owned Television Stations. Her scope also includes New England Cable channel and 16 Telemundo stations.

Vevo names Jonathan Carson chief revenue officer, the video platform announced on Sept. 3. Carson, who previously worked with The Nielsen Company as CEO of digital, will lead the company’s global sales along with its network of sales partners.

Katie Couric is engaged to John Molner, the Katie host confirmed Sept. 3. Molner, a partner at Brown Brothers Harriman, proposed to Couric over the Labor Day weekend. Couric’s former husband Jay Monahan died in 1998 of colon cancer. Couric has two daughters, 21 and 17, from Monahan.

NOAH Broadcast Solutions has tapped Philippe Van Walle as general manger, the company announced on Sept. 2. Van Walle, who previously led the Belgian and Luxembourg branches of Thomson/Grass Valley, will supervise the launch of the company’s fully-IT based production system.

Phil Metlin, news director and VP at WTTG-TV Washington, announced on Aug. 29 that he will retire from the Fox affiliate. Metlin, who worked at WTTG from 1992-95 before returning to the station in 2008, previously served as news director of WTXF Philadelphia.

Women in Cable Telecommunications named on Aug. 29 Ellen Kroner, executive VP, communications at AMC Networks, honorary chair of the organization’s Touchtstone Luncheon. The luncheon, which will take place on Oct. 7 during WICT’s Diversity Week Leadership Conference in New York, will honor A+E chairman Abbe Raven as the 2013 Woman of the Year. Bernadine Han, VP of news and local programming at Time Warner Cable, and Marjorie Kaplan, group president of Animal Planet, Science Channel & Velocity, will be honored as Women to Watch.

