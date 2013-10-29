Fates Round Up, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Randy Freer was promoted to president and COO of Fox Networks Group, Fox announced on Oct. 28. Freer, who previously served as copresident and COO of Fox Sports Media Group with Eric Shanks, will manage revenue, distribution and operations as well as his current sports rights duties. Shanks will continue as the sole president of Fox Sports Media Group. The following executives will now report to Freer: Michael Biard, president of distribution at Fox Networks; Toby Byrne, president of national ad sales at Fox Broadcasting Company, FSMG; Lou LaTorre, president of advertising sales at Fox Cable Entertainment Networks, Fox Hispanic Media Group; and Kyle Sherman, executive VP of Home Team Sports.

Glenn Britt, chairman and CEO of Time Warner Cable, was diagnosed with a recurrence of cancer and is undergoing treatment, it was announced on Oct. 29. Britt, who survived melanoma five years ago, said doctors had told him nearly two weeks ago that the cancer had returned. He plans to continue to work until his retirement at the end of the year.

WNET upped on Oct. 28 two executives.John Servidio was promoted to VP of subsidiary stations and general manager of NJTV. Servidio previously worked as general manager of WNET’s WLIW21 as well as general manager of NJTV. Diane Masciale was elevated to general manager of WLIW21 and will continue to serve as executive producer of WLIW productions. WNET is the parent company of THIRTEEN and WLIW21, New York’s public TV stations, and operator of NJTV.

Sandy Varo Jarrell was named senior VP of production and development, West Coast, at TLC, the network announced on Oct. 28. Jarrell, who most recently headed ABC Family’s unscripted programming and development, will oversee new and continuing projects that are developed and produced in the net’s Los Angeles office. She will report to TLC general manager Nancy Daniels.

Lisa Hackner has been tapped as executive VP of daytime and syndicated programming at ABC Entertainment Group, the company announced on Oct. 25.Hackner, who previously served as executive VP of creative affairs at Telepictures, will supervise first-run development and production. She will report to ABC Entertainment Group President Paul Lee. Vicki Dummer will continue at ABC Entertainment Group as executive VP where she will supervise all scripted programming for the network.

NBCUniversal has appointed Steve Eisenhardt as senior VP of labor relations, the company announced on Oct. 25. Eisenhardt, who joins from Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, will oversee all labor relations at the company.

Vincent Cordero was named on Oct. 25 COO of HBO Latin America. Cordero previously served as executive VP and GM of Fox Deportes. At HBO, he will report to CEO Gaston Comas and will oversee technology, legal, finance and human resources in the newly created position.

Steve Largent announced On Oct. 25 he will not extend his contract as president and CEO of CTIA: the Wireless Association when it expires at the end of 2014.Largent, who has headed the CTIA since 2003, is a former congressman from Oklahoma and NFL Hall of Famer with the Seattle Seahawks.

Vivian Schiller will join Twitter as the company’s head of news partnerships, leaving her current position as NBC News’ chief digital officer at the end of the year. Schiller made the announcement on Twitter.

Steve Rowley has been upped to senior VP of Cox Business, the company announced on Oct. 25.Rowley, who previously served as VP of Cox Business, will oversee the strategic direction of the company’s high-growth division.

Shine America named two executives to the company’s business team on Oct. 24. Michael Minden was appointed senior VP of business affairs and head of entertainment legal. Minden previosly served as senior VP and deputy general counsel at Viacom Media Networks. Yvonne Rena Bennett was tapped as VP of business legal affairs. She most recently worked as VP of business and legal affairs at A+E Television Networks.

Nicolas Valls will join the newly formed Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. as executive VP of advertising sales, it was announced on Oct. 24. Valls, who previously worked as an ad sales executive at Univision, will head Hemisphere’s national spot sales for WAPA Television and ad sales for WAPA America.

John Halley was upped on Oct. 24 to executive VP and COO of ad sales for Viacom Media. Halley, who had worked as senior VP of ad sales finance and ad sales business intelligence at the company, will oversee the company’s pricing, inventory, commercial operations, finance and business intelligence functions at the company.

NBC has tapped on Oct. 23 three Olympic figure skaters to join the network’s Olympic Winter Games coverage in Sochi, Russia as analysts. The skaters are: Johnny Weir, two-time Olympic figure skater; Tara Lipinski, 1998 Olympic gold medalist; and Tanith Belbin, 2006 ice dance silver medalist.

Sean Lev will step down as FCC general counsel by the end of the year, acting chairwoman Mignon Clyburn announced on Oct. 23. Lev’s departure will coincide with incoming FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, who was approved in the Senate late Oct. 29, just hours after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) lifted his hold on Wheeler’s nomination.

Dick Lobo will retire as director of the Broadcasting Board of Governors International Broadcasting Bureau, he announced on Oct. 23. Lobo, who will step down on Nov. 30, has served in the position since he was appointed by President Obama in 2010.

Tom Steinert-Threlkeld, former editorial director of Multichannel News and B&C, died Sunday from complications from injuries he sustained in a bicycling accident. Steinert-Threlkeld, 59, was editorial director at B2B Publishing and editor-in-chief of Edge of the Road, a website for cyclists.