Fates Round Up, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2013

Below is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Simon Andreae was named executive VP of alternative entertainment at Fox Oct. 22, succeeding Mike Darnell, who left the network five months ago to head Warner Bros. TV’s reality division. Andreae previously served as VP of production and development on the West Coast at Discovery Channel and recently launched Sony-backed production company Scarlet Media in the U.K.

HBO upped on Oct. 22 Casey Bloys and Michael Ellenberg to executive VPs of programming. Bloys, who was previously the net’s top comedy exec, will continue to oversee all comedy series, specials and talk shows. Ellenberg, who was previously the top drama exec at the company, will continue to oversee all drama series. Both will directly report to Michael Lombardo, HBO programming president.



Rick Rogala will serve as president and CEO of Multiscreen Media Strategy Group, a production and distribution firm, the company announced on Oct. 22. Rogala, who previously was senior VP at Nexstar, will also head the company’s Bespoke Video Production division.

Sage Steele has been tapped to host ESPN’s NBA Countdown. Steele, who currently anchors SportsCenter, replaces Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who left Countdown a few weeks ago. Her hosting gig is part of a new multi-year deal she inked with ESPN.



Kerry Ates is stepping down as chief of staff to Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) in December. Ates is set to become VP and chief of staff at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. Rockefeller’s current deputy staff director James Reid will succeed Ates when he exits.



Mike Tedone was upped on Oct. 22 to executive VP of national and direct response sales of Viacom’s media networks music and entertainment unit. Tedone had previously been COO of ad sales for the unit. He reports to Jeff Lucas, the unit’s head of ad sales.

Jenise Caiola has been tapped as executive VP of human resources at ITV Studios US Group, the company announced on Oct. 22. Caiola, who previously served as VP of human resources at Universal Music Group, will start at ITV in January and report to Paul Buccieri, president & CEO of ITV Studios US Group and managing director of ITV Studios International, and David Osborn, divisional human resources director at ITV Studios.

Esquire Network named three VPs on Oct. 21. Dave Serwatka was named as VP of current programming, Jamie French has been tapped as VP of communications, and Marta Harmon will serve as VP of marketing. Serwatka joins Esquire from Bravo. In his new role, he will head the net’s current programming. French and Harmon were both previously with Style Network, which Esquire was rebranded from. French will oversee program publicity and talent relations. Harmon will helm consumer, trade and event marketing.

Eric Sherman has been tapped as CEO of Veria Living, the company announced on Oct. 21. Sherman joins the health and wellness media company from MTV. He also served as Steven Tyler’s long-time manager.





EWTN Global Catholic Network upped on Oct. 21 Michael Warsaw and Doug Keck. Warsaw was promoted from network president and CEO to chairman of the board and CEO. Keck was elevated from executive VP to president and COO.

Mike Hopkins was named CEO of Hulu, the company announced on Oct. 17. Hopkins, who had served on Hulu’s board since 2011, served as president of distribution for Fox Networks Group since 2008. Andy Forssell, who has been acting CEO since March, will leave the company. Michael Biard will replace Hopkins as president of distribution for Fox Networks, the company announced on Oct. 21. Biard, who was been with Fox for 13 years, will supervise distribution strategy, sales and marketing across Fox’s 24 national and regional TV networks. In addition, he will be responsible for distribution at Fox Broadcasting Co.

Mixpo announced on Oct. 17 that Jeff Lanctot will serve as the company’s next CEO. Lanctot recently served as chief media officer at Razorfish and has been a member of Mixpo’s board for the last four years. He succeeds Anupam Gupta, who will continue to serve as a director on Mixpo’s board.

Neeraj Khemlani and Geroge Kliavkoff have been tapped as copresidents of Hearst Entertainment and Syndication. Khemlani runs Hearst’s digital studios while Kliavkoff heads Hearst Ventures. The duo will replace Scott Sassa, who left as president in March.

Jeffrey Painting will served as senior VP and chief sales officer, business services at Time Warner Cable, the company announced on Oct. 17. Painting, who most recently served as president of business sales and care at CenturyLink, will start at TWC on Oct. 28.





SMT on Oct. 17 elevated Lisa Shanahan to VP operations. Shanahan, who recently worked as VP of business administration, will now supervise manufacturing systems, remote operations and product engineering at the company.

John Frankovich and Chris Drake were appointed VPs at thePlatform, the company announced on Oct. 16. Frankovich has been tapped as VP of consulting services while Drake has been promoted to VP of business development. Frankovich served as the CEO and founder of Vortex Consulting Partners prior to joining thePlatform. Drake was previously thePlatform’s executive director.

Ronan Farrow will host a weekday show for MSNBC, the news network announced on Oct. 16. Farrow, who is the son of actress Mia Farrow, will emcee a one-hour program early next year. He will also contribute to msnbc.com and all NBC News platforms.

Christy Dees has been upped to VP of development at Bravo Media, the network announced on Oct. 16. Dees, who previously served as director of development for the company, will develop new original series in her new role and executive produce the upcoming docu-series Thicker Than Water.



NBCUniversal and Comcast have promoted Maggie McLean Suniewick to senior VP, strategic integration. McLean, who recently worked as VP of programming for Comcast Cable, will oversee “Symphony” initiatives across NBCU and Comcast’s properties. She will report to NBCU CEO Steve Burke and Comcast Cable CEO and Comcast Corp. executive VP Neil Smit.

Former FCC official Ellen Satterwhite was named director of The Glen Echo Group, a communications and advocacy firm. Satterwhite, who was a consumer policy advisor in the FCC’s Consumer and Government Affairs Bureau, will oversee strategic communications at Glen Echo.

Christian Barcellos will join Fox International Channels as executive VP of the newly created lifestyle and reality programming unit. Barcellos worked prior as a VP of production and an executive producer at Bravo where he oversaw Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Inside the Actors Studio, and five of the Real Housewives franchise.

Mark Kroeger was appointed Oct. 16 as executive VP and chief communications officer at Scripps Networks Interactive. Kroeger, had served as senior VP of communications and investor relations since 2008, will oversee external and internal strategic messaging as well as direct media relations and additional communications functions.