Fates Round Up, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Kim Martin will step down from her position as president of WE tv, the company announced in an internal memo on Oct. 1. Martin has served as president and GM at the women-targeted network for nine years. She will move to a consulting role at AMC Networks and report to CEO Josh Sapan.

Jim Himes was named president and general manager of WGHP Greensboro. Himes, who comes from WREG Memphis, will replace Karen Adams. Adams left to run WJZY and WMYT in Charlotte.

Jean-François Mulé has joined Apple as engineering director, Mulé announced on his LinkedIn page on Oct. 1. Mulé, who has been with Apple since last month, previously served as a senior VP at CableLabs.

David Lawenda was tapped as Facebook’s VP of global sales U.S. Lawenda, who previously headed sales at Univision, will report to Carolyn Everson, VP of global marketing solutions. The ad exec replaces Tom Arrix, who left Facebook in July.

David Wilson has been tapped as chief financial officer at Ooyala, the video publishing and analytics firm announced on Oct. 1. Wilson, who recently served as CFO of DirecTV Broadband and Triumph Communications, will report to Ooyala CEO Jay Fulcher.

The MLB Network announced five guest analysts Oct. 1 for its postseason coverage: MLB veteran Raul Ibanez, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira, Toronto Blue Jays infielder Mark DeRosa, and Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson.

Matt Hutchings has been tapped as executive VP and COO at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the company announced on Sept. 30. Hutchings previously served as president and general manager of Comcast SportsNet Houston. The company also announced the promotion of Stephen Stieneker from senior VP and general council to executive VP.

Major League Baseball upped Rob Manfred to COO on Sept. 30. In his new role, Manfred, who joined the organization in 1998, will lead MLB’s day-to-day operations, freeing up Commissioner Bud Selig to focus on baseball policy. Selig announced on Sept. 26 that he will retire in 2015, and Manfred’s promotion makes him an early favorite as a successor.

Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl will join ESPN as an NBA analyst, the company announced on Sept. 30. Karl will appear on multiple programs, including SportsCenter, NBA Coast 2 Coast and NBA Tonight. Karl was awarded 2012-13 NBA Coach of the Year for his work with the Nuggets.

Erle Norton was named executive VP of ABC News Digital on Sept. 30. Norton, who previously served as editorial director of Reuters Digital Video, will supervise ABCNews.com’s editorial and video.

CBS named Stacy Mandelberg as VP of limited series and event programming, the network announced on Sept. 30. Mandelberg, who previously served as VP of Von Zerneck/Sertner Films, will oversee acquisition, development and production of short-run scripted programming.

Univision Communications named on Sept. 30 named Rick Ehrman executive VP of corporate business development and Jennifer Ball executive VP of content distribution marketing and partnerships. Ehrman, who joins the company from Frank N. Magid Associates, will oversee Univision’s Corporate Business Development Group. Ball has worked at Univision for five years. Both Ehrman and Ball will report to Tonia O’Connor, president of content distribution and corporate business development.

FCC acting chairwoman Mignon Clyburn was named a recipient of the National Consumers League Trumpeter Award, which goes to those who have advocated for consumers and workers. Democratic Sens. Tom Harkin of Iowa and Jay Rockefeller of West Virginia will also receive the award.

Adam Neal was upped to VP, unscripted development at Shine America, the company announced on Sept. 27. Neal, who has been with Shine America since 2012, most recently served as executive director of unscripted development. He will continue to develop a variety of shows for the company, including Covert Kitchens for Spike TV and Going Wild for Nat Geo Wild.

Jeni Mulein will join Fox as VP of event series, the network announced on Sept. 27. Mulein, who previously served at Original Film as an executive, will contribute to the creative direction of Fox’s upcoming event series and will work on acquiring new projects. She will report to Shana Waterman, senior VP of multi-platform programming and event series at Fox.

Lauren Zalaznick will leave NBCUniversal as executive VP, the company confirmed on Sept. 27. Zalaznick will continue to consult with NBCUniversal and will stay to transition her current portfolio.

Scott Blumenthal will step down from his post as executive VP of LIN Media on Dec. 31. Blumenthal, who has been with the company for 30 years, will be succeeded by Jay Howell, who is currently VP of regional television.

Linda Bell Blue will leave Entertainment Tonight and omg! Insider before the start of the next season. Bell Blue has executive produced ET for 19 years. D.J. Petroro will take over production of ET when Bell Blue departs.

Larry King, ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap and Colin Cowherd will guest host Olbermann while Keith Olberemann hosts TBS’ postseason baseball coverage. King will emcee from Oct. 1-3; Schaap will take the mic from Oct. 8-10; and Cowherd will host Oct. 15-17. Olbermann will return Oct. 21.

Lisa Berger has been tapped as executive VP of alternative series, specials and late-night at ABC, the company announced on Sept. 26.Berger, who will replace John Saade, will manage development across all related areas and will continue do develop Dancing With the Stars, Shark Tank and Jimmy Kimmel Live. She comes to ABC from E! entertainment.

Gretchen Carlson took over Fox News’ 2 p.m. timeslot on Sept. 30 with her current events and news show The Real Story with Gretchen Carlson. Bill Hemmer and Alisyn Camerota were tapped by the network to co-anchor America’s News HQ, which will air before Carlson at 1 p.m. America Live with Megyn Kelly, which previously held the Carlson and HQ timeslots, will move to 9 p.m. beginning Oct. 7.

Steve Farber joined Tribune Broadcasting as senior VP of operations. Farber will continue to serve as acting general manager at WGN Chicago in addition to overseeing the company’s multicast networks.

Chris Frates has been tapped as a Washington-based correspondent at CNN. He joins CNN from National Journal.

Aileen Angulo was named on Sept. 25 senior VP of on-air promotions at Telemundo Media. Angulo, who joins the company from working as a creative and production consultant, will oversee all aspects of on-air promotions and will report to Jesús Torres Viera, executive VP of programming at Telemundo Media.