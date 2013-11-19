Fates Round Up, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013

Below is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Linda Bell Blue has been tapped as the president of the newly created Entertainment Tonight Studios, it was announced on Nov. 19. Bell Blue, who is leaving her post as executive producer of Entertainment Tonight after 19 years, will now oversee ET-branded series and specials. DJ Petroro and Linda Fuller will take over as executive producers at ET.

Will Keenan will join Endemol as president of the company’s Beyond USA digital network, the company said on Nov. 19. Keenen, who previously served as VP of vertical development and network programming at Maker Studios, will spearhead the launch of Endemol Beyond USA, which is a collection of international and local channels broadcast across various digital platforms. At Endemol, Keenan will report to Chris Abrego and Charlie Cowin, CEOs and chairmen of Endemol North America.

Jeff Krolik has been elevated on Nov. 19 to president of regional networks at Fox Sports.Krolik, who had worked as executive VP of the group, will now oversee Fox Deportes in addition to continuing to manage Fox’s 22 regional sports networks. He replaces Vincent Cordero at the Hispanic sports network. Cordero stepped down as executive VP and general manager of Fox Deportes last month.

Jennifer Grey will join CNN as a meteorologist, the network announced on Nov. 19. Grey previously worked at NBC affiliate WTVJ Miami as the weekend morning meteorologist. The cable news net also upped Nick Valencia to reporter/producer. He had worked as a news editor on the National Content Center desk.

Bright House Networks has tapped Alan Mason as VP and general manager of news and local programming, the company announced on Nov. 19.Mason, who has run Time Warner Cable’s News 14 Carolina for more than a decade, will succeed Elliot Wiser at Bright House. He is set to start on Dec. 30.

Mariana Flynn was named on Nov. 19 VP of non-fiction programming at Lifetime. Flynn, who previously served as VP of development at TLC, will oversee production and development for Lifetime’s non-fiction projects, reporting to Eli Lehrer, senior VP of non-fiction programming at the network.

Maria Bartiromo is leaving CNBC later this month after 20 years with the network, a spokesperson confirmed on Nov. 18. Bartiromo, who has hosted the net’s Closing Bell and the weekly syndicated show On the Money With Maria Bartiromo, is expected to join Fox Business Network as the anchor of a daily program. She is the first journalist to regularly repirt life from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Manuel Martinez has been tapped as president of Telemundo Stations. Martinez had most recently worked as president and general manager of WTVJ Miami. In his new post, he will report to Valari Staab, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations president, overseeing the 16 owned Telemundo stations.

Harris Broadcast confirmed on Nov. 18 two executive appointments.Former Comcast exec Steve Reynolds joins the company as chief technology officer while Skip Sorenson will serve as chief financial officer. Sorenson comes to Harris from CompuCom, where he worked as executive VP and chief financial officer. The appointments are part of the leadership reorganization of CEO Charlie Vogt, who assumed the top spot at Harris in July.

Scott Woodward has been named senior VP of programming and production at Ovation. Woodward, who previously held positions at TVGN and E! Entertainment Television, will report to Ovation CEO Charles Segars. He will oversee the network’s multiplatform content as well as Ovation Studios, the company’s production unit.

Cathy Oakes, the longtime senior VP of operations for the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, died on Nov. 16 at 48. Oakes had been with the SCTE for seven years and was responsible for a wide range of the organization’s activities.

Mickey Carter has been appointed senior VP of television networks distribution at CBS, the company announced on Nov. 14. Carter, who will report to department president Ray Hopkins, will help with multiplatform growth and distribution strategies as well as contribute to the company’s negotiation team. He joins CBS from Fox News as VP of national accounts. The news comes amid a flurry of appointments and departures that are part of Hopkins’ company reorganization. Most recently, CBS confirmed that Bob Rose, executive VP of distribution at CBS Sports Network, has left the company.

WLS-TV Chicago named on Nov. 14 Tanja Babich as a general assignment reporter and substitute anchor on its eyewitness news team. Babich joins the Windy City’s ABC afifliate from WSYR-TV Syracuse, N.Y. where she most recently anchored the weekday morning newscast. She is slated to start at WLS-TV in January.

Oxygen Media upped on Nov. 14 Brie Miranda Bryant to VP of development and production of original programming. Bryant most recently was senior director of development and production. She will now oversee daily production and original programming in addition to continuing to develop and produce new series and specials.

William Hamm has been tapped as executive producer for original content at Cap Gun Collective’s Cap Gun TV, the production company announced on Nov. 14. Hamm previously served as executive VP of originals production and development at Starz Media. His appointment is effective immediately.

Andy Cohen stepped down as executive VP of development and talent at Bravo, he announced on Nov. 13. Cohen left resigned his executive role to launch his production company Most Talkative, which has a first-look deal with the cable net. He will continue at Bravo as host of Watch What Happens Live, executive producer of the Housewives franchise, and as host of some reunions and specials. Lara Spotts, Bravo’s VP of development, will fill Cohen’s development shoes.

Maria Sharapova has been tapped as a correspondent for NBC Olympics’ coverage of the Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, the network announced on Nov. 13. Sharapova, who was born in Russia, will provide commentary on the country’s first Winter Olympics. The four-time Grand Slam singles winner served as the flag bearer during the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony. She won a silver medal in women’s singles during the London games.

Lawrence P. Tu has been appointed senior executive VP and chief legal officer of CBS Corp., CBS President and CEO Leslie Moonves announced on Nov. 13. Tu, who most recently worked as general counsel of Dell, takes the reins of all CBS legal matters from Louis Briskman, who announced his retirement on Nov. 11. Tu will start at the company in early January 2014.

Lara Baldesarra will anchor CNN’s World Sport and contribute to the network’s sports-related reporting, the company announced on Nov. 13. Baldessara previously anchored the Golf Channel’s Golf Central as well as hosted Grey Goose 19th Hole.