Fates Round Up, Thursday, June 6, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Rachel Brill was promoted June 6 to VP, unscripted programming, TNT Originals. She will oversee development of unscripted series and report to David Eilenberg, senior VP, unscripted development, TNT and TBS.

Craig Cegielski was hired June 6 as executive VP, scripted programming and development, FremantleMedia North America, from Open Circle Entertainment, an independent television company he founded. He will report to the company’s CEO, Thom Beers. FremantleMedia has also hired Stefanie Berk as senior VP, scripted programming and development, from Playtone, where she was head of development. She will report to Cegielski.

Former NBC correspondent Michael Viqueira joined Al Jazeera America June 5 as White House correspondent. He will be based out of Al Jazeera America’s Washington D.C. bureau and will cover White House daily press briefings, all presidential events and trips and other White House news and events.

Hayley Lozitsky and Kevin Bartel both joined Spike TV June 5 as VP, original series. The network has also promoted Chris Rantamaki to senior VP of original series, where he will oversee current series Ink Master, Tattoo Nightmares, World’s Worst Tenants and Urban Tarzan. Justin Lacob has been upped to VP, original series, where he will develop upcoming series Tattoo Rescue and 10 Million Dollar Big Foot Bounty.

Russell Hampton was appointed June 5 to executive VP of Franchise Management and Global Consumer Products for the Media Innovation and Cross Company Initiatives Group at NBCUniversal. He will be in charge of developing a strategy around the company’s licensing and merchandising efforts.

Marc Etkind was promoted June 5 to GM of Destination America from senior VP of content strategy. He will lead all business strategy, programming, development, production and cross-platform promotion for Destination America for series like BBQ Pitmasters, United States of Bacon and Buying Alaska.

Joseph Ianniello, chief financial officer of CBS Corp. since 2009, was named COO June 5. He will oversee all financial operations and work with senior management on monetizing digital streaming, retransmission consent fees and reverse compensation.

John Landgraf was promoted June 4 to CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions from president and GM. He will oversee all aspects of entertainment and business operations for FX Networks, made up of FX, FXM and new network FXX. He will also be in charge of FX Productions and FXNow, the unit’s video-on-demand platform. Nick Grad and Eric Schrier have become co-presidents, original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, where they will oversee all original programming for FX, FXX and FXM, and head business and entertainment operations for FX Productions. Chuck Saftler has been upped to president of program strategy and chief operating officer of FX Networks and will have oversight of programming strategies including scheduling and acquisitions, program operations, business operations, and digital operations for FX, FXX, FXM and FXNow, working in conjunction with FX Digital Marketing.

David Berson was promoted June 4 to president of CBS Sports from executive VP and president. He will report to CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus and will be involved in all aspects of the day-to-day management of CBS Sports, while continuing to head the cable network.

Sandra Smester was named senior VP, programming, Univision Networks on June 4. She will oversee the scheduling and positioning of on-air content, and will report to Alberto Ciurana, president, programming and content, Univision Networks.

Jonathan Leess was named senior VP, production planning and operations, Pac-12 Networks on June 3. He will manage production operations for the company’s remote and studio television productions, overseeing long range planning.

Matthew Kelly was promoted June 3 to VP, development and production, Discovery Channel from senior director of development. He will report to Dolores Gavin, executive VP, development and production, Discovery Channel.

Susan Buterbaugh was named director of sales at Tribune’s WXIN-WTTV Indianapolis June 3, from general sales manager at Tribune’s WPMT Harrisburg. She reports to Larry Delia, the company’s VP and GM.

Bob DeBitetto was promoted June 3 to president, brand strategy and business development, A+E Studios. He will report to Nancy Dubuc, president and CEO, A+E Networks. The company has also made the following promotions: Dirk Hoogstra will be executive VP and GM, History and H2; David McKillop will be executive VP and GM, A&E; and Robert Sharenow will be executive VP and GM, Lifetime.

Lauren Levy Neustadter was promoted June 3 to VP, current programming at Fox, from VP of production at 20th Century Fox.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer signed a new long-term agreement on June 3 to remain with the studio through May 2018.

Albert Gutierrez was promoted May 31 to VP and GM of KTAB Abilene-Sweetwater from VP and GM at KMID Midland (Texas). He will oversee Nexstar’s joint operating agreement with Mission Broadcasting’s KRBC and will continue to report to Brian Jones, co-COO, Nexstar Broadcasting.

Robin Schwartz was appointed May 30 to president of Brillstein Entertainment’s television unit. She comes from OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, where she was founding president.

Bill Dallman was appointed May 30 to VP and news director for Fox Sports 1, from Fox-owned KMSP in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He will oversee the editorial format of Fox Sports Live.

Holly Steuart was named on May 30VP and GM of WTVM Columbus (Ga.), a Raycom-owned ABC affiliate.

Jennifer Garnick was hired May 30 as VP, public relations, Participant Media, from the Independent Film & Television Alliance, where she was VP, communications. She will oversee communications for the company’s cable network Pivot and their digital publishing arm, TakePart, and will report to Kent Rees, executive VP, marketing, scheduling and operations.