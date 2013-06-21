Fates Round Up, Thursday, June 20, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Howard Kurtz was hired June 20 to anchor a weekend media program on Fox News Channel. The former CNN host will anchor a version of current FNC media program Fox News Watch with a new format. He will also serve as an on-air analyst for a variety of programs during the week and pen a regular column for FoxNews.com.

Betsy Fischer Martin announced June 20 that she will be leaving her position as Meet the Press senior executive producer to focus on being managing editor of NBC News political programming. Martin re-signed a long-term contract with NBC News earlier this year that added the role of managing editor to her Meet the Press duties. She is tasked with working with political director Chuck Todd, the Washington bureau and NBC News’ political team to provide editorial direction of political coverage including long-range planning including the mid-terms and 2016 presidential election.

Justin Wyatt was appointed June 20 to the newly-created position of VP, consumer insights and research, CMT, from VP, primary research, NBCUniversal. He will lead CMT’s qualitative research efforts and report to Brian Philips, president, CMT.

Naketha Mattocks was named June 20 VP, original movies, Disney Channels. Mattocks had been an independent television and film producer. She will be responsible for supervising creative development for Disney Original Movies.

Robert Cochran was hired June 20 as senior director of sales engineering at Tech Valley Communications, from manager of systems engineering and senior systems engineer for Lightower. He will report to Patrick Coughlin, senior VP, sales and marketing, Tech Valley Communications.

Elliott Wiser was named president and general manager at WTSP Tampa-St. Petersburg June 20, from corporate VP of local programming at Bright House Networks.

Actor James Gandolfini died Wednesday while on vacation in Italy. He was 51. Gandolfini is best known for his portrayal of mob boss Tony Soprano on HBO’s The Sopranos, which ran from 1999-2007.

Glenn Geller was promoted June 19 to executive VP of current programming for a newly combined department supporting both CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Studios, from head of current programming at CBS TV Studios. He will report to both CBS TV Studios president David Stapf and CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler, overseeing creative affairs for all scripted series for both divisions.

Rob Hughes was hired June 19 as VP of marketing for Shine America, from executive director, marketing and communications, for Saban Brands. He will oversee all network and digital marketing campaigns. The company also hired Kevin Ivey as executive director of research from VP of program research for NBCUniversal’s Syfy and Chiller networks. Ivey will creating a new research department for the company and providing data for the company’s scripted, unscripted, digital, publicity, Shine Latino and Shine 360 content.

Terry Moran was hired June 19 as a London-based anchor for ABC News, from his position as anchor of Nightline. Dan Abrams, currently a contributor on Good Morning America, will replace Moran as anchor on Nightline.

Alphonso Van Marsh was hired June 19 as a correspondent for news services at CBS News, from freelance multimedia correspondent for NBC News.

Lorey Zlotnick was hried on June 19 as senior VP, marketing, NFL Network, from the same position at the Outdoor Network. She will report to NFL’s chief marketing officer, Mark Waller.

Lisa Wegmann was hired June 19 as general sales manager for KTXD-TV, Dallas, from local sales manager for Time Warner Cable Media. She will oversee all sales operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Steven Berns was hired June 19 as executive VP/chief financial officer of Tribune Company. He will be responsible for overseeing all finance functions, including financial reporting, treasury, tax, and audit. Chandler Bigelow, who has served as the company’s CFO since 2008, has been appointed to the newly-created position of executive VP/chief business strategies and operations officer.

Jon Leibowitz, former Federal Trade Commission chairman, was hired as a partner June 19 at law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell. He will counsel on mergers and acquisitions and privacy law.

Evan Krauss was named on June 18 president of second screen TV app specialist GetGlue, from executive vice president of global advertising sales at another second screen app startup, Shazam. He will report to company CEO Alex Iskold.

Bob Wheelock was named on June 18 senior executive producer for Al Jazeera America from executive producer of newsgathering in the America’s for Al Jazeera English.

Eugene Young and Jay Bienstock joined A. Smith & Co. Productions June 18 as co-managing directors, following the announcement that A. Smith & Co Productions will absorb part of the Bienstock-Young production slate.

Elizabeth Greer was hired June 18 as director of research for FEARnet, from a media research manager at RPA advertising agency. She will direct research for the FEARnet network, its video on demand service and FEARnet.com.

Kathi Moore was hired June 18 as VP and account director of Hawthorne Direct, from direct response consultant with Hi Life Health and Beauty.

Ben Tucker, former Fisher Communications president and CEO, acquired June 18 the license of KTTU Tucson following Gannett’s completion of its acquisition of Belo. Tucker will own the license for MyNetworkTV affiliate KTTU.

The Women at NBCU Advisory board June 18 added several executives, including Kim Brink, VP of marketing for NASCAR; Bobbi Brown, founder and chief creative officer of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics; Michelle Byrd, copresident, Games for Change; Kim McCullough, brand VP, Land Rover; Michelle Peluso, CEO, Gilt Groupe; and Marisa Thalberg, VP of global digital marketing, Estee Lauder Cos.

Quinn Taylor was hired June 17 as executive VP of movies, miniseries and international co-productions, NBC, from senior VP of movies, miniseries and acquisitions at ABC Entertainment Group. Taylor will oversee all development and programming of original movies and miniseries and longform acquisitions, as well as serving as a key executive on its international co-pros like Hannibal and the upcomingDracula, Crossbones and Camp.

Catherine Bohigian was appointed June 17 to the post of executive vice president, government affairs, Charter Communications, from senior VP of federal affairs for Cablevision. She will begin July 8 and will oversee all facets of Charter’s government relations.

Terri Stewart was promoted June 17 to national editor for CBS News from northwest bureau chief. She will work with all CBS News broadcasts and domestic bureaus, managing the day-to-day coverage for hard news and special events.

Tony Dokoupil joined NBCNews.com June 17 as senior writer, from the same position at Newsweek and The Daily Beast. He will report to Hillary Frey, editorial director of news, NBCNews.com.

Dianne Doctor was named June 17 vice president and station manager at WWOR, which is licensed to Secaucus, New Jersey, from vice president and news director at WNYW New York. Both stations are owned by Fox. She will report to Lew Leone, VP and general manager at WNYW-WWOR.

Bruce Rosenblum was named June 17 to president at Legendary Entertainment’s television and digital media division, from president of Warner Bros. Television Group. He will oversee launching the division charged with producing programming for linear and on-demand platforms as well as developing digital distribution opportunities for broadband, mobile and emerging technologies, and will report to Thomas Tull, founder and CEO of Legendary Entertainment.

Former NFL front office executive Scott Pioli joined NBC’s Football Night in America June 17. Along with contributing to NBC’s NFL pregame studio show, Pioli will appear on NBCSN’s Pro Football Talk on Mondays during the season.

Paul Kahn was hired June 17 as VP, integrated sales and marketing, Fox One, News Corp.’s cross-company sales and marketing group, from ABC Television. He will develop business opportunities across all News Corp companies using on-air, digital and social media components.

Belo Corp. announced June 17 that Jack Sander, a former Belo Corp. group chief, will head up a group comprising the Belo stations in markets where it and Gannett both own stations: Phoenix, St. Louis, Louisville, Portland and Tucson. The stations under Sander’s oversight include KMOV St. Louis and KTVK Phoenix. He will own one of the two station licenses in question in Tucson. Sander was vice chairman at Belo and is a partner in Phoenix TV production company MagicDust.

René LaSpina on June 14 was named president and general manager of WIVB-WNLO-TV Buffalo, LIN Media’s duopoly in DMA No. 52, from VP and general manager of WPTY-WLMT Memphis and WJKT Jackson (Tenn.). She will report to Jay Howell, LIN Media’s regional vice president of television.