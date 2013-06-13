Fates Round Up, Thursday June 13, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch has filed for divorce from his third wife Wendi Deng Murdoch June 13. The divorce is not expected to affect his News Corp. media empire. Murdoch’s children with Wendi Deng Murdoch, Grace, 11, and Chloe, 9, have no voting stake in the company, but they are beneficiaries of non-voting shares held in a trust, according to the AP. Mrs. Murdoch also has non-voting shares.

Josh Nallen was named senior executive VP and CFO of 21st Century Fox on June 13, from deputy chief financial officer. He will report to News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch and president and COO Chase Carey.

Rosa Flores was hired as a correspondent and substitute anchor for CNN on June 13, from WBRZ, the ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge, where she anchored the late afternoon news.

Brian McCann, formerly of Late Night with Conan O’Brien, joined Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell June 13 as a producer and writer.

Paul Kosac was named VP, strategic accounts and channel partners for the Americas, ATEME on June 13, reporting to Mike Antonovich, senior VP and GM for the Americas.

Andrea Smith was appointed on June 13 to VP, global sales, Archimedia Technology, from VP, sales, Media Services, a division of Technicolor.

Fox News announced June 12 that Sarah Palin will return to the network on Monday, June 17, with an appearance on Fox & Friends. She will contribute to Fox Business Network as well.

Bravo Media has promoted Ellen Stone June 12 to executive VP of marketing from senior VP of marketing. She will continue to oversee marketing initiatives and brand identity and will report to Frances Berwick, president, Bravo and Style Media.

Actress Maxine Stuart died June 6 at her home in Beverly Hills. Her TV credits included Playhouse 90, Philco-Goodyear Television Playhouse and soap operas The Edge of Night, Young and the Restless and General Hospital.

Soledad O’Brien, who left CNN’s morning show Starting Point earlier this year, agreed on June 12 to a first-look deal with HBO and will join the network’s sports newsmag Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. O’Brien’s company will also produce three long-form specials for CNN, including more Black in America series, under their non-exclusive agreement.

Ward Platt was named COO at Fox International Channels (FIC) and CEO of the unit’s National Geographic Channels International (NGCI) June 12, from president of Asia Pacific and the Middle East for FIC. He will continue to report to Hernan Lopez, president and CEO of FIC. Zubin Gandevia was promoted to president of Fox International Channels Asia from COO of Fox International Channels Asia. He will oversee 18 offices across Asia Pacific and the Middle East and continue to report to Platt.

Larry Strumwasser was hired June 11 as executive VP, broadcast sales and business development, WordLink, from sales president at MMT, a subsidiary of Cox Communications. He will report to Dan Casey, executive VP, sales, and GM, WorldLink, and will oversee WorldLink’s broadcast and digital divisions.

Ed Delaney was named on June 11 executive VP, operations, Fox Sports Media Group, from senior VP, broadcast operations and engineering, YES. He will be responsible for all technical aspects of remote and studio operations and report to Fox Sports co-presidents and COOs Randy Freer and Eric Shanks.

Kelly Wallace is returning to CNN this July as a digital correspondent and editor-at-large for CNN Digital, the network announced on June 11. She was previously a CNN correspodnent from 1999-2006. She will cover issues and interests of the modern woman.

Hamid Qayyum was named VP, North America Operations, Intraway Corp. on June 11, from VP, sales, Metaswitch. He will report to COO Ricardo Simpson.

Richard Turner was named VP, digital media, UP, on June 11 from VP, digital activation, TNT and TBS. In his new role, Turner will report to Philip Manwaring, senior VP, strategic planning, research and technology, and will be responsible for overseeing UP’s digital presence and engaging viewers through web sites, social media, mobile apps and other online platforms,

Patrick Paolini was named VP and general manager of Fox-owned WTTG-WDCA Washington on June 11, from senior VP of Fox Stations Sales (FSS).

Kimberly Davis was named VP, human resources at LIN Media on June 11, from director, human resources business partner for Advanced Micro Devices. Davis will be responsible for “developing and executing strategic employee initiatives that support the company’s overall business plan and strategy,” said LIN, among her other managerial duties, and will report to Vincent Sadusky, president and CEO.

Whitney Holland was named VP, program planning and scheduling at ABC Entertainment Group on June 11, from VP, scheduling and acquisitions at OWN. She will develop scheduling strategy for ABC programs, reporting to Andy Kubitz, executive VP, program planning and scheduling, ABC Entertainment Group.

Shine America promoted Linda Giambrone June 11 to executive VP from senior VP. She will retain her title as head of production and continue to oversee all production of Shine’s unscripted series including MasterChef, The Biggest Loser, The Face and the upcoming MasterChef Junior.

PBS NewsHour announced June 11 that it will be closing the doors of its Denver and San Francisco offices, and cutting “non-critical” jobs in Washington, D.C. in July as part of a restructuring.

Amy Ozols, writer for Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, announced June 11 that she will be a producer for The Tonight Show beginning in February when host Jimmy Fallon takes over for Jay Leno.

Duffy Dyer, VP and general manager of Fox-owned WTTG-WDCA Washington, has announced his retirement June 10.

ABC’s Katie announced June 10 that co-executive producer Kathy Samuels, co-executive producer Ethan Nelson and director Joseph Terry will be departing the show. The announcement follows the recent hiring of executive producer Rachel Miskowiec.

The Paley Center announced three new executive appointments June 10. Maureen Reidy was named chief marketing officer from CEO of marketing agency The Argus Group. She will oversee marketing, communications and digital and social media. Maxim Thorne was named executive VP of development. Thorne was previously VP and general counsel of BOS Development and senior VP and chief development and communications officer for the NAACP. He will oversee development and fundraising. Diane Lewis was promoted to executive VP of programming from VP of public affairs and programs.

Christian McLaughlin was named on June 10 VP, specials, Comedy Central, from VP, production, Bravo. He will oversee current specials, stand-up series and events, as well as develop new ones.

Swedish Idol executive producer Per Blankens on June 10 was appointed to the same position on Fox’s American Idol for its upcoming 13th season.

Alan Perris will retire as COO of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at the end of the year, the company announced June 10.

Bryan Castellani joined ABC News June 10 as senior VP, production, operations, business planning and strategy, from VP and CFO of The Walt Disney Company’s operations in Japan.

Josh Bernstein was named Al Jazeera’s on-air investigative reporter in Washington, D.C. on June 10, from senior investigative reporter for KDVR FOX 31 in Denver. He will be responsible for breaking news and uncovering official wrongdoing.

George Stromeyer was appointed to senior VP, worldwide sales, Harmonic, on June 10, from Cisco, where he led the company’s European cable, digital medi, and IPTV service provider sales division. He will be responsible for driving revenue in broadcast, cable, satellite, telecommunications, media and post-production markets.

Michel Pratte was promoted June 10 to VP, media ventures, Temple Street Productions, from director, strategy and business development. He will lead the company’s expansion in the original digital content space.

Jeremy Castro, VP, broadcasting, for the NBA’s Utah Jazz, became GM of KJZZ Salt Lake City on June 10.