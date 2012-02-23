Fates round up, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2012

Towey, Tucker join MSLO

Gael Towey has been promoted to chief integration and creative director at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, while Kerry Tucker was raised to senior vice president of partner marketing. Both execs report to MSLO President/COO Lisa Gersh.

Towey came to MSLO from House and Garden magazine. Prior to that, she was the first art director at Clarkson N. Potter Publishers. She started her career as a junior designer at Studio Books, Viking Press.

Prior to joining MSLO, Tucker was vice president of strategic sales at CBS Radio, and senior vice president of national advertising for the Radio Advertising Bureau. She’s also worked as director of sales and marketing for the Audit Bureau of Circulations. Tucker began her career in sales and marketing at The Golfer/Sporting Life Magazines.

Gomez moves up to VP at NBCU Cable

Rafael Gomez has been promoted to VP of business affairs at NBCU Cable Entertainment and Cable Studios. Joining the department are Lori Lynem, who also will serve as VP of business affairs, and Tehmina Jaffer, who’s been hired as director of business affairs. All three execs report to Philip Matthys, SVP of business affairs for NBCU Cable.

Gomez has been at NBCU Cable since 2005, when he joined as counsel, legal affairs. In 2008, he moved over the business affairs as a director.

Lynem joins NBCU from Disney/ABC Television Group’s business and legal affairs divisions. Jaffer previously was in legal affairs at ABC Studios, but she previously worked in NBCU’s legal affairs.