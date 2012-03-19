Fates round up, Monday, March 19, 2012

The judge in the so-called Desperate Housewives trial has declared a mistrial, after the jury deadlocked 8-4, apparently in favor of Nicolette Sheridan. Unfortunately, what that means is that this will drag on longer because now another trial or a settlement awaits us.

In other news of the apocalypse being upon us, season six of Jersey Shore is a go, starring Pregnant Snooki. Any mindful Republicans who are looking for one reason to support birth control need look no further.

On to today’s Fates:

If it’s a weekday, someone’s getting hired at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. Today’s hire is Alison Adler Matz, who will serve as SVP and publisher of the company’s Everday Food and Whole Living brands. Matz comes to MSLO from Fairchild Fashion Media, where she was publisher of WWD Beauty.

TV Land has named Rose Catherine Pinkey vice president of development and original programming, handing strategic development of TV Land series, such as Hot in Cleveland, Happily Divorced, Retired at 35, The Exes and the network’s newest sitcom, The Soul Man, starring Cedric The Entertainer and Niecy Nash. Pinkey joins TV Land from Lawrence Fishburne’s Cinema Gypsy Productions, where she was head of television. She’s also worked as EVP of programming and production for TV One and she worked in comedy development at Paramount Network Television for a decade.

Michael T. Rodriguez has been named vice president and general manager of Univision’s duopoly in Miami, which includes Univision’s WLTV and TeleFutura’s WAMI. Rodriguez comes to Univision from Telemundo, where he was executive vice president of development, distribution and broadcast operations, and prior to that, senior vice president of network sales and marketing since 2007. From 2002 to 2007, he was VP/GM WSCV Miami. From 1997 to 2002, he was local sales manager at CBS’ WFOR Miami. He began his career in 1992 as local account executive for Univision Radio in Miami.

Jennifer Goundas has been promoted to national sales manager at Cox’s KTVU San Francisco. She’s been at the station since 2006, when she started as an account executive. Prior to joining KTVU, Goundas was a senior account executive at Louisiana Media Company’s WVUE New Orleans and an account executive at Raycom’s WLOX Biloxi, Mississippi. She started her career as an account executive with Shadow Broadcast Radio Group in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.