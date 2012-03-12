Fates round up, Monday, March 12, 2012

Today’s TV biz observation: We watched HBO’s Game Change last night and we both found it fascinating. It’s not billed as a documentary, so we tried not to watch it that way, but you do end up wondering how much of it really happened in the way the producers portrayed it. So much of it is tied to real-life events - the nomination speech, the Katie Couric interview, Tina Fey, the debates, the concession speech that never happened - that it feels very true. But who knows how accurate those behind-the-scenes conversations were.

That said, former top McCain aide Steve Schmidt is on record with his feelings about the McCain campaign’s choice of Palin for VP — he seems to be on a bit of a confessional media tour, hitting both NBC’s Meet the Press and MSNBC’s Morning Joe in the past two days. It’s also interesting that time has compressed to the point where history that’s just three years old is already fodder for made-for-TV films.

On to today’s Fates:

Kelly Day, former EVP/GM of digital media and commerce for Discovery Communications, has been named CEO of Blip, an independently owned Internet video network. Prior to joining Discovery, where she also worked as COO of Discovery Commerce, Day worked as VP of e-commerce at The Knot, a wedding media company. From 1996 to 2003, she worked her way up at AOL. When she departed AOL, she was executive director of AOL Shopping.

Another new hire at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, which continues to reinvent itself: Laura Petasnick has been named VP of integrated sales. Prior to joining MSLO, Petasnick was publisher of Rodale’s Prevention and Prevention.com. Before that, she was advertising director at Conde Nast’s Vogue, and vice president of corporate sales at Time Inc.

Fates also wants to extend its condolences to the family of Tim Bryant, media director at Fox Sports Detroit, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 53. Bryant, who had been with Fox Sports Detroit since 1998, had served as VP of communications for the International Hockey League. He also worked for two of the NHL’s franchises, holding top communications posts at both the San Jose Sharks and the former Minnesota North Stars, now Dallas Stars. Bryant also was the director of communications for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.