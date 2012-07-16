Fates round-up, Monday, July 16, 2012

Telemundo’s Ibanez joins MundoFox

Adriana Ibanez has been named executive vice president of programming for Fox’s new Spanish-language network, MundoFox, which is slated to launch on Monday, Aug. 13. Ibanez joins MundoFox on August 1 and will report to Emiliano Saccone.

Ibanez joins MundoFox after serving for nine years at Telemundo Media, most recently as EVP of programming, a title she was promoted to in Oct. 2009. She joined Telemundo as senior vice president of scheduling and strategy in June 2003.

Prior to joining Telemundo, Ibanez was vice president of programming for Colombia’s Canal Caracol. She’s a native of Barranquilla, Colombia, and she acquired a business degree from Bogota’s Pontificia Universidad Javeriana.

Two promoted at TEN Sponsor Shop

Nicole Priem and Matt Bunting each have been promoted at Turner Entertainment Networks’ TEN Sponsor Shop, Turner’s full-service in-house creative agency. Priem moves up to senior vice president of sponsorship solutions, while Bunting is senior vice president of creative.

Priem joined Turner as a senior publicist in 1997 and was named vice president of sponsorship solutions in 2007. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Bunting joined TNT in 1996 from New York’s Grey Advertising and was named vice president of creative for the TEN Sponsor Shop in 2008. He oversees all creative aspects of TNT’s and TBS’ sponsor integrations, which includes more than 650 projects each year. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from Rollins College.