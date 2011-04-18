Fates' quick hits

Here’s a quick round-up of today’s Fates & Fortunes:

Ellen Davis was named creative director at Maury Povich’s Smashpoint Creative Works. In this new position, Davis will oversee all on-air promotions for NBCUniversal’s three so-called conflict talkers: Maury, Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos. Davis comes to Smashpoint after working as a freelance promotion director for companies such as Fox News and Verizon Fios 1 News.

Allison Bennett has been named director of corporate communications and media relations for Crown Media Networks, the umbrella company of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel. Prior to joining Crown, Bennett was a PR consultant. Prior to that, she worked in PR at TV Guide, MTV and Viacom-owned book publisher Simon & Schuster.

Jonathan Sumber has joined Hearst as director of digital sales. He comes to the company from Media Networks Inc., a division of Time Inc., and he also worked as digital product supervisor for Gannett’s newspaper division.