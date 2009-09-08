Fates & Fortunes Weekly Round-Up: Sept. 8, 2009

Hope everyone had a great long Labor Day weekend – I discovered that I’ve wasted the past 40 years not mountain biking, so I have a lot of lost time to make up for.

Remember – you can follow us on Twitter at BCFates. You guys are starting to get the hang of this – good job! — but please forward your fate to me at BCFates@gmail.com or at palbiniak@gmail.com so I can include it here.

Here’s this week’s round up of media people on the move:

Journalism Jumps

It cannot be possible that anyone in the Western World does not know this at this point, but I haven’t mentioned it here so to repeat: Charles Gibson will step down from the anchor desk at ABC World News in January. Diane Sawyer will replace him. Marisa Guthrie reports that no one really cares about the gender of a broadcast anchor anymore, nor do they really care about broadcast anchors.

Meredith Artley is CNN.com’s new vice president and managing editor, moving over to CNN.com from the Los Angeles Times.

MSNBC has cancelled Carlos Watson at 11 a.m., according to TVNewser. Replacing Watson are Tamron Halland Monica Novotnyon Tuesdays, and Hall and Alex Witt on Wednesdays through Fridays. Watson started on MSNBC in March.

Lama Hasan has been named an ABC News correspondent based in Cairo, Egypt, said ABC News President David Westin who said Hasan will report for ABC’s World News, Nightline, and Good Morning America. Hasan was previously based in London and anchored “World View” on ABC News Now.

Susan Barnett will join Dave Huddleston and Doug Kammerer as an anchor on CBS-owned CW affiliate WPSG Philadelphia. She will continue to anchor WPSG’s news at 4,6, and 11 p.m. as well.

Karen Scott, longtime news director at Tribune-owned CW affiliate WPIX, is resigning from the newsroom after some 16 years at the station, reported the New York Observer.

Programming Prospects

NBC’s SNL added female comics Jenny Slate and Nasim Pedrad to the cast, while showing Michaela Watkins and Casey Wilson the door.

John Malkin was named vice president of affiliate distribution for the NFL Network, reporting to CEO Kim Williams.

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst.

Whitney Holland was named vice president of program planning, scheduling and acquisitions for Bravo.

Carolyn Cassidy has joined 20th Century Fox TV as vice president of comedy development, coming to Fox from ABC Studios where she helped develop ABC’s Samantha Who? and ABC Family’s Ruby and the Rockits.

Station Switches

Ross McGowan, Host of “Mornings on Two” on Cox-owned Fox affiliate KTVU San Francisco since 1993, will sign off the program on Oct. 2, 2009.

Joseph M. Di Scipio has been named vice president of legal and FCC compliance for the Fox Television Stations.

Michael Renda has been named vice president and general manager at Fox-owned WFLD/WPWR Chicago, moving from Fox’s WTXF Philadelphia. WNYW New York sales manager Patrick Paolini will take over for Renda in Philadelphia.

Lydia Kulbida will anchor the 4 p.m. newscast at Young’s WTEN Albany. Kulbida was dropped by Hubbard’s WNYT Albany in December.

Sportscaster Chuck Galeti departed Raycom’s WOIO/WUAB Cleveland in mid-August. Sue Ann Roback, who was laid off from WEWS in October, will serve as a temporary substitute.

Technology Trades

Former Yahoo executive Brad Garlinghouse was named president of Internet and mobile communications at AOL, reports the New York Times. In his new role, he will work to expand the reach of AOL’s email and instant messaging programs, head the company’s Silicon Valley operations and lead the West Coast arm of investment unit AOL Ventures.

Neil Nguyen was named president and COO of digital media services provider DG FastChannel. Scott Ginsburg continues to serve as the company chairman and CEO.

Corporate Changes

Inge Van Herle was named senior vice president of business affairs for NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.

Jonathan Shair was promoted to senior vice president of network operations at Englewood, Colo.-baesd Starz Entertainment.

Washington Wire

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps named several additions to his staff. John Giusti was named FCC Commissioner’s Michael Copps’ chief of staff and legal advisor for international and wireless issues. Copps staffer Jennifer Schneider also was named to the new post of senior policy advisor, including principal advisor for broadband, wireline and universal service. Paul Murray is returning to his prior post as legal advisor to the Wireless Bureau Chief. Jamila Bess Johnson is temporarily joining Copps’ staff as acting legal adviser.