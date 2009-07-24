Fates & Fortunes Weekly Round-Up: July 24, 2009

Here’s this week’s round-up of who’s coming and who’s going in the media industry.

Friends, Family Honor Cronkite At Funeral



Friends and family who gathered to pay their final respects to Walter Cronkite on July 23 remembered the CBS anchorman as a devoted father, an avid sailor, a consummate reporter and “in New York religious terminology: a mensch,” said the Rev. William McD. Tully, who presided over the funeral mass at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Manhattan.

Clyburn, Baker Confirmed For FCC



The full Senate has approved the nominations of Mignon Clyburn and Meredith Attwell Baker to the two remaining seats on the FCC, according to a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. That means the commission could be at full strength–five commissioners–by next week.

Michael Kelly Named New CEO at Weather Channel



The Weather Channel has appointed former AOL Media Networks chief Michael Kelly as its new CEO, suggesting the company’s eagerness to develop its digital assets.

Julie Piepenkotter Named SVP of Research at FX



Long-time research executive Julie Piepenkotter has been named senior VP of research for FX Networks, the company announced Wednesday. Piepenkotter will report to FX President/GM John Landgraf.

George Lopez Show Finds EP



Mike Gibbons is expected to be named executive producer of the new TBS late-night show hosted by George Lopez that is scheduled to debut this fall, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

Rosenthal Named Current CEO



Mark Rosenthal has been named CEO of Current Media, the parent company of Current TV, the network founded by Joel Hyatt and former Vice President Al Gore.





BBC Worldwide Picks Pick



BBC Worldwide has named former “Dancing With the Stars” co-exec producer Izzie Pick as its VP of programming development.





Cox Taps Tracy Nolan as Retail Chief



Cox Communications, which expects to launch a mobile-phone service in the second half of 2009, announced the hiring of Tracy Nolan as vice president of retail.

Furman Named VP of Comcast Sports Sales



Ron Furman, who most recently worked as senior VP of customer sales and marketing for the NFL, has been named senior VP of Comcast Sports Sales.