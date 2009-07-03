Fates & Fortunes Weekly Round-Up

Headed into the Fourth of July, things are pretty quiet, but there are still plenty of job changes – gains and losses – worth mentioning.

Chase Carey to be paid $8.1 million–plus an $10 million signing bonus–to rejoin News Corp. as vice chairman and COO, reports the Los Angeles Times. Blake Krikorian, formerly of Sling Media and EchoStar, is a possibility to succeed him as head of satellite TV operator DirecTV, reports PaidContent. Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei is also in the running.

Mel Karmazin’s contract at Sirius XM renewed through 2012, according to AllThingsD.

B&C’s Claire Atkinson reportes that former NBC Universal Sales & Marketing chief Keith Turner named vice chairman of direct response media agency Mercury Media.

Julius Genachowski was finally confirmed chairman of the FCC, and he’s wasted no time naming staffers, although he’s had plenty of time to think about it. John Eggerton reports here and here. Of particular interest, Genachowski named Ed Lazarus his chief of staff and Free Press’ Jen Howard his press secretary. Colin Crowell, formerly Rep. Ed Markey’s top telecom staffer, will serve as senior counsel to the chairman.

I don’t think it’s possible that anyone doesn’t know any of the following by now, but for the record, the myth that celebrity deaths always come in threes is now officially, well, dead:

Pitchman Billy Mays, 50, was found dead in his Tampa home. Mays had been the star of Discovery’s reality show, Pitchmen, and was known for hawking wares such as OxiClean and Orange Glo on TV infomercials. The surprising news of Mays’ demise comes on the heels of Michael Jackson’s and Farrah’s deaths, and that news is immediately followed by word that Oscar- and Emmy-winning actor Karl Malden has passed away at 97.

Here’s a trio of important tech moves:

YouTube CTO and co-founder Steve Chen quietly moves to parent company Google.

Yahoo! hires Young & Rubicam’s Penny Baldwin as SVP of Global Marketing

And Facebook hires David Ebersman, formerly CFO of bio-tech firm Genentech, to oversee its finances.

In the news and info world:

Terry McCarthy, international correspondent for ABC News, jumped to CBS News.

Richard Lawson leaves Gawker for TV.com.

B&C’s Mike Malone reports on planned cuts at Fox’s L.A. duopoly, KTTV-KCOP–95 staffers received notices that they may be downsized in the coming weeks.

Here’s my post from Wednesday discussing layoffs at Gannett and Freedom and cutbacks of both personnel and programming at a few local stations.

Finally, Frank Romano was promoted to VP, finance and ops, at Eclipse Marketing Services. Romano was formerly director of finance and accounting. Eclipse provides direct marketing solutions for the cable TV and entertainment industries.