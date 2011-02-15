Fahey Rush named CRO at MTV Nets

MTV’s continuing to make exec changes, with Colleen Fahey Rush promoted to chief research officer and EVP of MTV Networks, overseeing strategic insights and research for Viacom’s MTV group of cable networks: MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Logo, Spike and TV Land. Yesterday, MTV announced that Justin Levy and Clay Spencer will be heading up scripted development.

“Our mantra is ‘know your audience,’ and we put that into practice through tireless research on every demo we serve and every platform we program,” said Judy McGrath, MTV Networks’ chairman and CEO, to whom Fahey Rush reports. “Colleen is the standard bearer of our ceaseless push for deeper consumer knowledge. We created this position to catch up with the way she’s expanded her role and become a force for stronger insights and better measurement for the entire media industry.”

A working mom, Fahey Rush keeps busy. Besides her demanding day job, she also serves on the board of the Advertising Research Foundation and sits on the steering committee for Nielsen’s Council for Research Excellence. She’s also chairman of the executive committee for the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement, which is working to develop new ways to measure media across platforms.

Fahey Rush joined MTV Networks in 1996 as VH1’s vice president of research, after beginning her career at CBS. In between those two stints, she worked as director of research at Telemundo and associate partner and director of research at J. Walter Thompson.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Cornell University and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.