Eyeballs to the set
By Kate Bacon
Consultants are putting together their own fates and fortunes. EARLE JONES, a consulting guru and CLIFF ABROMATS, a former News Director have added GRAEME NEWELL who’s got the promotion thing nailed. The three have formed a new company targeting emotional branding as a way to get eyeballs to TV screens. Cool. Abromats Newell ils the name.
