Extra Innings
As the Mets and Yankees prepare for their inter-league Subway Series this weekend, let’s quickly review the rules of Major League Baseball. Except for the American League’s designated-hitter rule, the rules governing both the American and National leagues are the same: Batters get three strikes, games go nine innings, steroids are not allowed.
Why, then, does our cable programming guide allot three hours for Yankee games, but only 2½ hours for Met games? Does the Yanks’ DH Hideki Matsui really eat up an extra half hour a game?
According to MLB figures, the Yankees have averaged 3 hours and 3 minutes per game this season, and the Mets come in at a slightly slimmer 2:57. Both have the dubious distinction of playing the longest contests in their respective leagues.
If Met games go nearly three hours, why would SNY set the guides for 2½ hours? The network says it’s to help establish its nightly sports wrap-up program at 10 p.m. "We feel strongly about positioning
Geico SportsNite
as our nightly flagship sports news show year-round," says a spokesperson.
Too bad, then, for Met fans who record the game on their DVRs and miss the action after the 2½ hour mark. Then again, with the way the Mets bullpen has been imploding of late, perhaps the fans are better off.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.