Everyone’s a Critic!

Whenever B&C does its critics poll, the TV reviewers of North America always keep us laughing with their insights. Following are some of their more illuminating comments.

ON SHOWTIME’S THE UNDERGROUND

“So while I should probably pick on poor Flava Flav, or The Simple Life: The Thing That Wouldn’t Die, I’ll just point out that Til Death is a waste of Brad Garrett, The War at Home is a waste of electricity and that American probably doesn’t need as many top models as the CW would have us believe. None of these is anywhere near as bad, however, as Showtime’s The Underground.” –Ellen Gray, Philadelphia Daily News

ON THEWIRE, WINNER OF ‘BEST OVERALL PROGRAM’

“If you weren’t addicted to the fourth season of this enormously moving series, then you just don’t have a pulse.” –Maureen Ryan, Chicago Tribune

ON COLBERT REPORT

Who else could a) mock President Bush right in front of him, b) get his viewers to mass-vandalize Wikipedia, c) Have George Lucas come in second place in his “Green Screen Challenge, d) have a bridge in Hungary named after him, and e) have an ice cream “three-way” with Jane Fonda and Gloria Steinem, all in the span of a year?” –Joel Keller, TVSquad.com

ON DANCING…

“Dancing with the Stars is as close to family viewing as there is. There’s nothing else on network TV, besides Idol, that my 10-year-old can watch.” –Mark Dawidziak, Cleveland Plain Dealer

ON REALITY TV

“Let’s face it, there’s no reality in The Bachelor, Dancing With the Stars, and The Flavor of Love–just a lot of desperate, delusional people that, in actual reality, we try to avoid.” –Vicki Arkoff, Mad and Sweet 16

ON 24

“No character has ever become so suddenly captivating as when President Logan showed he wasn’t quite the whiny eel we thought he was.” –Jeff Hidek, Star News (Wilmington)

ON THE CLASS

“David Crane delivers all the racial whitewashing of Friends with none of the laughs! Huzzah!” –Daniel Fienberg, Zap2it.com

ON DEADWOOD

“The Wire is close, but Deadwood combines real humanity at its best and ugliest–with a riveting sense of place and a larger, mythic feel.” –Rick Kushman, Sacramento Bee

On INTERVENTION

“I think it’s nasty to get people who are hitting their addiction bottom, or just emerging from it, to sign away rights to footage of themselves.” –Matthew Gilbert, Boston Globe

ON IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA

“The true test of a comedy is how much it makes you laugh. And no show made me laugh more, or more often, than It’s AlwaysSunny.” –Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic

ON BATTLESTAR GALACTICA

“Everything about this series is spectacular…The show often leaves me thinking about big issues without telling me how to feel about them.” –Anna Johns, TV Squad.com

ON THE OFFICE

“Viewers are gradually coming to appreciate the most inventive comedy on the air, just as it took a while to discover Seinfeld. Eventually, The Office could be thought of as being worthy to be mentioned in such elite company.” –Tom Jicha, Sun Sentinel

“The writers have figured out the right level of cringeworthiness, and they’ve handled the stock Unresolved Sexual Tension between Jim and Pam with more warmth, honesty and humor than anyone could have expected.” –Alan Sepinwall, Star LedgerON FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTSIt is one of the most realistic and emotionally wrenching portraits of small town America–where goals are modest and expectations low–since The Last Picture Show.” –Marisa Guthrie, NY Daily News

Compiled by Michael Malone