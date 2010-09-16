Et Tu, Brian?

What a difference a year makes. Last year around this time, NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams swore to me that he was not going to join the swelling ranks of the Twitterati.

“There is nothing I need to say so urgently,” he said at the time.

But he added this qualifier: “If I feel the need for Twitter, if I think it will satisfy something and fill a national yearning, I’ll start doing it.”

Apparently the national yearning materialized, because today (Sept. 16) Williams officially joins the national cacophony.

Williams was welcomed to Twitter by CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric.

“Hi @bwilliams! Welcome to @twitter! Looking forward to following you (don’t worry, I’m not a stalker) Your pal, Katie”

Williams could learn a thing a two from his former NBC News colleague about the potential of social media. Couric, a serial Tweeter, also does Facebook chats and has her own app.

Williams has 2,480 followers, although he has yet to issue his first Tweet. He’s following one person. Yes, you guessed it: @nbcnightlynews.