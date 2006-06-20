ESPN Drops the Ball

ESPN has really showed its true colors over the past couple of days, and it’s left me very disappointed with the channel I wake up and fall asleep to. Let’s start with their coverage of Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s motorcycle accident. How many times is ESPN going to show his interview last year stating he wasn’t going to wear a helmet while riding? I’m pretty sure Big Ben knows exactly how big a mistake he made and he’s the one that has to live with the consequences. So why not just cut him a break and stop making him eat his words over and over again–it’s bad enough he had to eat some of his teeth this week.

On to my second complaint: ESPN’s World Cup “highlights.” If they don’t want to run a full highlight clip from the day’s games, then they should at least let a network that cares about soccer run highlights. I know America doesn’t have much appreciation for 1-0 games, but more happened in the 90 minutes than one kick that slipped past the goalie. Show some respect and SHOW MORE SOCCER!