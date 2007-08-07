Escapee Calls Fox Station

Exactly 30 years since the Son of Sam carried on his famous epistolary dialogue with newsman Jimmy Breslin, an escaped convict in Indianapolis has been reaching out to the media as well. Both the Herald Bulletin newspaper and Fox affiliate WXIN heard from Kelvin J. Fuller, on the lam after busting out of Westville Correctional Facility, over the weekend, reports the Herald Bulletin.

Locked up for armed robbery, burglarly and arson, Fuller said he reached out to the media to tell his side of the story and counter reports on America’s Most Wanted that said he was dangerous.

Fox 59 weekend anchor Gene Cox told the Bulletin Fuller seemed "agitated."

The station recorded the call, and played it back for the convict’s aunt, who was confident the caller was indeed her nephew.