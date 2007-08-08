Escapee Bagged in Butte
Kelvin Fuller, the prison escapee who reportedly contacted WXIN Indiana over the weekend to tell his side of the story, was caught last night in Butte, Montana. The America’s Most WantedWebsite says Fuller was found with two bags of money and a BB gun.
Fuller was captured after being pulled over for "allegedly letting off a hitchhiker at a bus stop," reports the Indianapolis Herald Bulletin.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.