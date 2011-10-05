Equipment Issues Hold Up NBC Launch in New Moon Markets

New Moon Communications was slated to launch NBC affiliates in four tiny markets this fall, but the debut has been help up due to what New Moon principal Darnell Washington says are equipment issues.

“We’re working on the launch dates as we speak,” says Washington. “We’ve been held up with equipment issues as we try to get everything changed over.”

Ottumwa residents haven’t had a glimpse of Whitney yet.

In June, New Moon acquired four LP stations from Minority Media and Telecommunications Council, and announced it was partnering with NBC to bring Peacock programming to Dothan, AL; Jonesboro, AR; Jackson, TN; and Ottumwa, Iowa–representing markets 169, 176, 181 and 199, respectively.

Washington stays stay tuned as New Moon readies the stations for launch.