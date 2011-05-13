Entravision Stations Snag Obama Interview

The 53 Entravision-owned stations featured a one-on-one interview with President Obama last night.

The interview was conducted by Adriana Arévalo, anchor of Entravision’s Noticias Univision Nevada newscast in Vegas. You can view it here.

The president has been conducting a number of station level interviews in recent months. Arévalo sat with the president at the White House; as you might expect, immigration reform was a major topic in the discussion.

Arévalo’s questions were posed in Spanish, which were presumably translated for the president. (You don’t see the translation occur in the edited interview.)

An off-screen translator then delivers President Obama’s responses in Spanish for Entravision viewers.