End of the Line For Sue Simmons

Sue Simmons, a fixture on the New York news scene for decades, will depart WNBC in June, reports the NY Post:

After more than three decades, WNBC/Channel 4 is tossing anchorwoman Sue Simmons overboard.

Last week, the station gave her the bad news that her contract would not be renewed - and come June, she’s history.

Simmons came on board at WNBC in 1980. She and Chuck Scarborough have been an on air team at WNBC for decades. Scarborough recently inked a new three year deal, reports Cindy Adams at the Post.

In January, Simmons was moved off 6 p.m., and only did the 11 with Scarborough.

WNBC confirmed the news in a statement, which said the station had “tremendous respect and admiration” for the anchor vet.



“We will continue to work with her on plans to celebrate her many contributions to WNBC and the New York market,” added WNBC.