Emmys off to strong start
One hour into the Emmys and I’m ready to predict that this is the top-rated Emmycast in years.
Jimmy Fallon came out strong with his Glee-themed opening number, which reminded me of Billy Crystal’s wonderful Oscar montages. (I miss those – could you please come back to the Oscars, Billy?) Seeing so many of TV’s favorites in one big singing/dancing montage was great fun. Love Glee or hate it, the show has brought the big production number back to TV and it’s a format that’s been missing. There are a lot of incredibly talented people out there, and a show like Glee allows all of us to see that talent.
Just following the Twitter feeds, everyone seems pretty happy with the way this Emmys is going: it’s moving quick, Fallon is funny, and the winners thus far – well, maybe until we got to Edie Falco’s win for Nurse Jackie — have satisfied even the biggest TV nerds. (Top Chef! Wahoo!)
Let’s see if the rest of the show can hold up.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.