Embedding Is All The Rage

Jeez. Everybody wants to get in on the embedding scene these days.

Not only are newspapers and groups like the AP letting users embed pro-videos on their personal websites, but now book publishers are getting in on the act too!

Embedding, also sometimes called viral distribution, makes a lot of sense for video and audio files but since the Web is text based, wouldn't it make more sense for people to just copy and paste the text they want to share? Or take a screen-grab and post that?