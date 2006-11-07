Election Watch: NBC Nightly News With Graphics--Er, I mean, Brian Williams
I tuned into NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams just a few minutes ago, and guess what? The special guest of the evening in not Tom Brokaw. Instead, it's whirly colors, neon maps, giant logos, and the distracting breezy- flagpole-meets- waterfall backdrop that is "Decision 2006" in Rockefeller Plaza in New York.
We open with a Brady Bunchesque grouping of squares in which sit our analysts for the evening. The team includes includes Campbell Brown, Chip Reid, Tim Russert, Tom Brokaw and David Gregory–and I was half expecting them to start looking up and down at one another and smiling.
The broadcast was a really comprehensive and well-organized , and Williams led it expertly with his usual confidence, competence and charm (sidenote: can a girl swoon sometimes over Brian Williams? His inexplicable carrot-hue aside) but Williams was the least of my worries when it came to this years anchors. Too bad I kept being distracted from what was being said by an enormous NBC logo that was dwarfing their All-Star lineup. At one point, Campbell Brown was edged out of the picture to make room for a virtual graph. My eyes!
But it's 7 p.m.–so let's see who calls what when what starts rolling in….
By Caroline Palmer
