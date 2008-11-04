Election Night Ticker III

11:22 p.m.

Celebrations all over as The Daily Show calls it. McCain is not popular with this crowd.



Embedded video from CNN Video

11:18 p.m.

MSNBC shows shots of celebrations including one of Jesse Jackson with tears flowing then cuts to John McCain’s 10 minute speech in front of supporters holding off supporters’ boos with his hand when he mentioned Obama.

He urges supporters to support Obama and acknowledges the historic aspects of the outcome of the election, ending with: “Americans never quit. We never hide from history. We make history.”

He came across more genuine and at ease than we have seen him appear on TV for months. Perhaps now that he finally has a conclusion.

11:17 p.m.

Extraordinary sight: Jesse Jackson with tears streaming down his face, standing at Grant Park.

11:16 p.m.

MSNBC says Obama gets Florida, we still don’t know about indiana

11:13 p.m.

MSNBC says Colorado went obama

Embedded video from CNN Video 11:11 p.m.



AP reporting McCain has called Obama to concede and congratulate

11:10 p.m.

Rachel Maddow admits to being teary. “the idea of America … has always been built on a moral house of cards. Built on slavery. To have amoment that means this much that you can put along side the emancipation proclamation…it’s sort of worth crying about.”

11:09 p.m.

Gene Robinson, an African American and audibly moved: “It is a moment of demarcation. It feels different to me to be an American tonight."

11:06 p.m.

MSNBC heads start talking after six minutes of scenes of celebration

11:03 p.m.

"Race has been a curse for America for a long time and this young man, instinctive and cool, comes to us at a time when politics has become so exclusionary, and he invited everyone in. It’s a great commentary on this country."

To NBC’s credit, like during the coverage of Cal Ripken’s breaking Lou Gehrig’s record, they didn’t say anything for a good three minutes, and just showed shots of the joyous celebrating in Grant Park in Chicago.

11 p.m.

Fox declared Obama the president. NPR and Fox contributor Juan Williams said, "This is an incredible moment in American history. This is America at its greatest." And then finally, he said, "This may be the cover of history books."

Fred Barnes, another Fox commentator said, he hadn’t seen any sign that Obama would be the kind of president who had the ability to bins divisive factors together.

Chris Wallace said Obama was not the kind fo man who seemed to "on a $5 bill." But Karl Rove said the country had also moved on, where race didn’t matter as much."I think particularly among younger people, they are color bllind." Rove compared the incoming First Family to be something similar to The Cosby Show.