Election Day in California
By Ben Grossman
You know when I love living out here in California?
At 10 a.m. on a Sunday when football is already on. Or at 9 p.m. on a weeknight when a World Series or Monday Night Football game is wrapping up, and I still have plenty of time to get my much-needed but futile beauty sleep.
You know when I hate living out here in California?
At 2:23 pm on Election Day when all my NY-based co-workers have local news already on election coverage and we are stuck with regular daytime programming. A spin around the dial of the broadcasters gives you crucial episodes of shows like Guiding Light, Ellen, Maury, General Hospital and Malcolm In The Middle. At least KCAL has a 2 p.m. newscast.
I know there is plenty of election coverage on the cable nets for us out here, but this is like high school all over again – there is a party going on somewhere else and I am most certainly not invited.
–Ben Grossman
