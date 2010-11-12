eDeals Inks Coupon Pacts With Fox, Post-Newsweek

It’s all about the coupons these days, huh? Yesterday, Belo’s interactive GM (and B&C’s own “Wizard of the Web”) Joe Weir announced a new local coupon program called Yollar.com that’s going onto the Belo station sites.

A few weeks back, it was Media General and Groupon.

And now, eDeals.com is pairing up with stations owned by Fox, Post-Newsweek, Cordillera and Journal. Fox’s WTVT Tampa, among others, has a partnership with eDeals.com, which describes itself as a “coupon and deal” site that offers consumers savings on deals and special offers ranging form big-box retailers to local merchants.”

Station partners–and eDeals.com is partnering with a batch of radio outlets too–split revenue from the marketers offering the coupons 50-50.

eDeals.com reportedly has 37 TV stations signed up, including WDIV Houston, WPLG Miami, KVOA Tucson, WTMJ Milwaukee and WFTX Fort Meyers.