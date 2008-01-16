East Coast Goings On

Lots of changes at Turner Entertainment Group, in which Turner CEO PHIL KENT will find a lot of folks now reporting to him that previously were reporting to MARK LAZARUS, who said he’s leaving TEG after 18 years with the company. And there’s promotions to announce in wake of this: STEVE KOONIN is now President of Turner Entertainment Networks in charge of TNT, TBS, TCM, truTV and Peachtree TV; DAVID LEVY is now President of Turner Broadcasting Sales and STUART SNYDER is now President and COO of Turner Animation, young adults and kids media (still one of the most unusual names of a division around). Lots of business cards being printed down in Atlanta, for sure.

Congrats going out to New England’s HELYN WYNYARD, just promoted to Vice President of Sales for CBS owned station WBZ in Boston. She’ll also handle Indie WSBK in Beantown. Her first broadcast job was at WTVH in Syracuse and she’s worked as an account exec at WBZ in Boston before making the switch to WSBK in 2000. Congrats Helyn!

Silver Spring, Maryland’s Discovery has announced JOE LASALA is their new Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary reporting to President and CEO David Zaslav. LaSala joins Discovery from Novell, Inc. He started Monday. LaSala is a graduate of The Columbus School of Law at The Catholic University of America and received his undergraduate degree from Catholic University. Yes, he gets to go to the DC Bar Association luncheons because he’s a member.

DAN SHELLEY has a new job that’s very exciting. He’s been promoted to Director of Digital Media at WCBS in New York City. Already on the job he is. He’d been Executive Editor of the digital end of WCBS before the promotion. Dan’s background is in radio, and he’s been a news director and assistant program director for such sports-related ventures as Green Bay Packers Radio Network (so I’m guessing he’s been an avid playoff watcher), Milwaukee Brewers Radio Network and Milwaukee Bucks Radio network. He’s even been chairman of the RTNDA News Directors Association, and he’s taught writing and broadcast performance courses. Way cool. Shelley holds his degree from Missouri State U down in Brad Pitt’s hometown, Springfield, MO. Way to go Dan!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.