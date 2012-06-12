Earley named co-chair of PromaxBDA board

Joe Earley, president of marketing and communications for Fox Broadcasting Company, has been elected to serve as co-chairman of the PromaxBDA board of directors, the association announced at the start of its annual conference today (June 12) in Los Angeles.

“Joe is an amazing, talented and strategic marketing executive and is recognized for his excellence in our business,” said Lisa Gregorian, chief marketing officer, Warner Bros. Television Group and PromaxBDA board co-chair, in a statement. “We look forward to tapping into his incredible leadership and creative mind as our organization serves the global community for those engaged in marketing television and video content on all platforms during this exciting, yet challenging, time in our business.”

In his current position, Earley oversees all of FBC’s marketing, including on-air and off-air promotion, advertising, national media, national promotions, content production and affiliate marketing. He also oversees all aspects of entertainment publicity, corporate communications and talent relations.

Earley joined FBC in 1994 as a senior publicist and has risen through the ranks. Prior to that, he was in media relations at HBO and he began his career with producer Gale Anne Hurd.

In 2008, B&C honored Earley with a Brand Builders Award. He’s been a member of the PromaxBDA board of director since 2008 as well.