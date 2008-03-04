E! 'Living Lohan'

E! picked up a reality series following Dina and Ali Lohan, the mother and sister of actress Lindsay Lohan.

The show, tentatively titled Living Lohan, will take viewers into the Lohan’s Long Island home as Dina (pictured) tries to balance being a mom and manager to Ali as she tries to follow in her older sister’s footsteps… hopefully in the acting sense, not the personal one.

In addition to Ali, the show will feature the two Lohan sons, 11 year old Cody and college student Michael.

"The Lohans are one of the most intriguing families in the entertainment industry today," said Lisa Berger, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Series Development for E!, announcing the pick up. "This is a family that knows how to roll with the punches and come out on top. Dina is an incredibly hard-working, passionate mom that I think our viewers will find both relatable and highly entertaining."

Lest you think E! is glossing over the starlets recent personal battles, or Dina’s high profile divorce, think again.

“Dina has faced intense scrutiny over the past year due to daughter Lindsay’s highly publicized mishaps and her long-simmering divorce from her ex-husband,” said the network in a release.

Luckily, the publicists know how to turn lemons into lemonade:

“But the Lohan family has demonstrated great resiliency and, with Dina at the helm, they are moving on with their lives. Dina is determined to help each of her four kids fulfill their dreams and refuses to live in fear of what others may think, despite being under the paparazzi microscope.”

Well played press office, well played.

Living Lohan will premiere on E! sometime this summer.