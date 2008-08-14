Drop It Like It's Hazy, Hot & Humid

When did clumsy Caucasians ironically delivering awkward rap rhymes officially jump the shark?

Perhaps when Rosie O’Donnell traded verses with LL Cool J, or perhaps even sooner.

The urban lifestyle magazine Complex has compiled some of the more unforgettable clips of the many, many anchors and weather talent who thought it would be a good idea to show their mad MC skills on-air.

We can only assume the bulk of these aired before anyone had dreamed up YouTube. So, once again: Thank you, YouTube:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psJW1fgSnTQ[/embed][embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnFG_KrBDsY[/embed][embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZbTgiZ9h1Q[/embed]