Dog Show Host Predicts Numero Uno

David Frei, the affable subject of the Take Five interview in our new issue, sure did nail it when he was asked to pick a dark horse for this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which kicked off on USA last night.

"I’m a hound guy—I’m rooting for the hound because we haven’t had a hound win since 1983," he told us last week. "There’s a beautiful big beagle out there named Uno…"

Sure enough, Uno–aka Ch. K-Run’s Park Me In First, in that weird dog name speak, became the first beagle since 1939 to claim top honors in the hound category.

As far as tonight’s best in show is concerned, no beagle has ever won in the 132 years of the contest. We shall see if Uno is the last dog standing.