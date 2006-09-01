Do these guys deserve live television?

If for some reason you want to see the latest American team to stink it up in an international competition, ESPN2 will have live coverage of USA Basketball’s bronze medal game against Argentina Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. ET.

The Yanks are in the bronze medal game after losing to Greece in the semis this morning.As a public service ESPN2 should just show an old Dream Team game from the good old days when we could beat other countries in sports we invented. Or re-air the Little League World Series championship win by our lads from Columbus, Georgia. Or show anything else.

Don’t know about you, but I’m sleeping in and watching Andre Agassi’s fun U.S. Open run instead.

By Ben Grossman