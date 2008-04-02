Do It Yourself Promotions

The creative folks at Do It Yourself Network, DIY for the folks in the know, have let me know about changes at the Knoxville-based cable channel. And it’s kinda like they remodeled, if you will. FREDDY JAMES is the new VP and Site Director for HGTV.com and he started already! The Newport, TN native has been VP of Programming at DIY and did a bang-up job, including the crossover hit, Blog Cabin. Love that name!

Freddy’s slot is now taken by ANDY SINGER, whose title is officially VP of Programming at DIY. He switches over from HGT where he was VP of Original Programming. The Miami Beach, FL native has a long history of being a producer for A&E, MSNBC, VHI and the syndie hits Extra and Inside Edition. Congrats Andy! And LAURA SILLARS has been booted up the ladder to Director of Original Programming at HGTV, taking the slot Andy vacates. She’s a New Orleans lady. Great to hear about all of you!





This man sounds SOOO interesting! He’s a Brooklynite with a degree in Russian History from Yale and an MBA from Columbia who turned to a media career when he took a job as Business Development Manager of Star TV, the Asian satellite TV division of The News Corporation. He founded and was CFO of Bandalong Entertainment, an online entertainment software concern. Now, he’s the special assistant to Thirteen/WNET’s CEO NEAL SHAPIRO. Yep, the NY flagship public broadcasting station is focusing on the online development. Cool move. The man that’s so fascinating is DAN GOLDMAN. Let’s have a round of applause!

As a Midwesterner by birth, I love hearing about folks from the heart of the country. Such is the case with Indiana native SCOTT PRILL, who’s been promoted to Director of Marketing Operations for the Indianapolis Region of Comcast Cable. Scott’s a cable vet, who began when he worked in Lafayette, IN as a Marketing Coordinator for Cox. He’s worked for Insight Cable and has been president of CTAM’s Indiana chapter. Congrats!

Another Indy announcement is about STEPHEN GOODAN - promoted to Regional Director of Sales for the Indianapolis Region at Comcast. The Northern California guy has worked at Insight and Bright House. Goodan (name is great btw) is a 23-year military veteran of the US Army. Cool.

