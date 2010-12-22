Distraught Viewer Pulls Gun at WSOC

A woman who was distraught over her financial situation walked into WSOC Charlotte during the early evening news Tuesday and put a gun to her head, reports the A.P.

The gun turned out to be unloaded and no one was hurt.

WSOC went off the air for about an hour as the building was evacuated.

“I think the experience was more about protecting our employees,” WSOC GM Joe Pomilla told the AP. “It’s one of those things I’m thankful we had the security procedures in place. Fortunately, we came out of this unscathed and that’s the most important thing.”

The woman, identified as Wendy Cosby Naidas, got past a security guard around 5 p.m. by putting a gun to her head.

Employees were notified via email that the building was being evacuated.

Reports the AP:

She was not angry with the station and felt it was a place she could speak her mind, Pomilla said.

The woman was arrested.

One WSOC reporter tweeted during the ordeal, reports Lost Remote.