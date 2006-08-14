Dispatches From the ‘American Idol’ Auditions Vol. II: Sha La La La, I'm In Love With a Jersey Girl
Intern Mike Singer was good enough to console a trio of “bummin’” Jersey girls who felt they’d been treated badly by the judges following their song and dance routine. The judges appeared “tired” and “disinterested” and didn’t give them a fair shake, said the girls. They weren’t shy about how they felt, and they’re not alone.
“Nobody’s self-conscious out here,” says Intern Mike.
He also says he saw a woman in full-on flapper gear. Might that enliven the weary judges?
