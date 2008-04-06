Discovery and ESPN News

Three cities will be the base for Discovery Communications development and production focus. Starting with Silver Spring, outside DC on the Maryland side, look for GENA MCCARTHY as the new Vice President, Development and Current Programming and LIZBRACH assumes the role of Vice President of Production. City #2 is New York, usually associated with being first but there you go, finds BETH DIETRICH SEGARRAVice President of Development. Which leaves LA and ELLI HAKAMI (cute nickname, LA Elli), continuing as VP of Production in the land where the stars can be found on every street corner, or as stars along Hollywood Blvd. Ms. Gena comes home to Discovery after a stint at WEtv. Beth comes to Discovery NY from A& Television where she was VP, Historical Programming for the History Channel. LA Elli has worked at CourtTV as well as HBO. Great to hear, Ladies!

Now that March Madness is over and college basketball season is put to bed, time to think about the upcoming college football season. And that leads us to BURKE MAGNUS, who is going to focus on just that in his new job as Senior Vice President, College Sports Programming. He’s bumped up from being VP and GM of ESPNU. He even has a Masters in Sports Management from UMass. Cool.

Also at ESPN comes word that this week marks the last as a working guy for CHUCK GERBER, who’ll hang it up on April 11. His latest title at ESPN has been Executive Vice President, College Sports Programming. He began his career station-side, working at WKYC in Cleveland and KNBC in LA. Enjoy your retirement, Chuck!