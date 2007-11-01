DiPasquale "in Good Spirits"

Recovering from bypass surgery late last week, Newport Television head Sandy DiPasquale is feeling good and itching to get back to work. "He’s in good spirits," says son Michael, who’s v.p. of operations for Newport. "He’s happy to be home [from the hospital] and he’s looking forward to running the show again."

A lot of people are counting on DiPasquale to be his old fighting self soon–Newport is scheduled to complete its takeover of the Clear Channel stations in exactly a month. Michael says they’re still shooting for Dec. 1.