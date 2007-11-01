DiPasquale "in Good Spirits"
Recovering from bypass surgery late last week, Newport Television head Sandy DiPasquale is feeling good and itching to get back to work. "He’s in good spirits," says son Michael, who’s v.p. of operations for Newport. "He’s happy to be home [from the hospital] and he’s looking forward to running the show again."
A lot of people are counting on DiPasquale to be his old fighting self soon–Newport is scheduled to complete its takeover of the Clear Channel stations in exactly a month. Michael says they’re still shooting for Dec. 1.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.