Dick Ebersol: Super for the Last Time?

In the New York Giants’ locker room after the Super Bowl, a familiar figure wearing a blue down vest was congratulating people from the winning team including Ann Mara, widow of late Giant’s owner Wellington Mara.

For former NBC Sports Chairman Dick Ebersol, it was the end of what might have been his last season on the road producing NFL games. And probably his final Super Bowl. And after the London Olympics, a legendary career could come to a close.

Ebersol, a member of B&C’s Hall of Fame, was one of the most powerful and decorated executives in the history of sports TV until Comcast acquired control of NBCUniversal last year. He rubbed new NBCU CEO Steve Burke the wrong way, and in a sudden and stunning development, was replaced by Mark Lazarus.

NBCU turned around and asked Ebersol to return as a consultant, shepherding the network’s coverage of its two big ticket items, the NFL and the Olympics. With the NFL checked off the to-do list, all that remains is the Olympics.

After that, with champions celebrating around him, Ebersol told this reporter he would be calling it a career. And that he was happy with it. “It’s a good way for it to end.”