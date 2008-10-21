From Des Moines to Baltimore to NYC

Who’s the newest member of WHO TV’s sales force? AMANDA JO ENOS, aka Mandi. She’s coming aboard the NBC affil in Des Moines after getting her BA in Business Admin and Marketing from Grand View College. Great news, Mandi. Welcome to TV.

Baltimore is home to DAVID BUTTA, and that’s where he’s heading. Read more about Hearst’s WBAL’s newest addition by clicking here.

New York City’s WNET has added two. TOM WATSON is the new Executive Director, National Corporate Sponsorship Sales for WNET.ORG, parent company of Thirteen/WNET New York and WLIW New York. He was VP of Ad Sales at MTV Networks’ Logo Network, helping launch it. He’s also been in sales at ABC Network and done media buying at GM Mediaworks and Lintas.

Also from WNET comes word that SAMANTHA GIBB is now the Operations Manager for Institutional Advancement, reporting to BARBARA BANTIVOGLIO, Vice President for Institutional Advancement. Sam, as she is known, was previously at Helicor, where she simultaneously held the positions of Operations Manager and Coordinator of Clinical Research. Before Helicor, she was a Clinical Research Coordinator at Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

